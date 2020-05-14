CCP launches online merger and acquisition application filing system

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate local and foreign investors amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Thursday launched online merger and acquisition application filing system, ARY News reported.

Sources said that through this system, business entities or companies can submit the required documents electronically using a predefined format through an online software application provided by the CCP.

The business organizations anywhere in Pakistan can now request for merger and acquisition NOC and also track the application online through this system.

Earlier on March 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the government was establishing special economic zones (SEZs) to provide maximum facilities to investors in the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran had said the PTI-led government was committed to ensure business-friendly environment across the country.

On the occasion, PM Imran had directed to provide electricity transmission facilities to KEPTO power and ease wheeling (sale and purchase) regulations. The prime minister also directed to ease regulations for setting up new industries.

