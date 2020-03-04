SEZs aim to provide maximum facilities to investors: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was establishing special economic zones (SEZs) to provide maximum facilities to investors in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran said the PTI-led government is committed to ensure business-friendly environment across the country.

On the occasion, PM Imran directed to provide electricity transmission facilities to KEPTO power and ease wheeling (sale and purchase) regulations. The prime minister also directed to ease regulations for setting up new industries.

The meeting approved to establish special economic zones across the country.

13 SEZs have been notified so far, while work on 18 new zones are underway, the meeting was told.

Last year on October 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to complete establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) on war footing.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review progress on establishment of special economic zones across the country, PM Imran Khan had said that all the initiatives for establishment of SEZs will be spearheaded by the federal government while taking the provinces fully on board.

Speaking on the occasion, he had said, “We should remain competitive in providing incentives for transfer of technology and relocation of industries from China on the lines of incentives being provided by other regional countries.”

