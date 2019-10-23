ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to complete establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) on war footing, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review progress on establishment of special economic zones across the country, PM Imran Khan said that all the initiatives for establishment of SEZs will be spearheaded by the federal government while taking the provinces fully on board.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We should remain competitive in providing incentives for transfer of technology and relocation of industries from China on the lines of incentives being provided by other regional countries.”

Read More: Govt to make SEZs fully functional at earliest: PM Khan

PM Imran said the PTI-led government has brought about significant improvements in ease of doing business in the country.

The meeting was briefed that Rs2.8 billion will be provided for provision of electricity to Bin Qasim, Dhabeji, Rashakai and Hattar SEZs during the financial year 2019-20.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan, Special assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and others were present in the meeting.

