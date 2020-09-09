KARACHI: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh was on Wednesday fined by a traffic police official for using a mobile phone while driving, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the CCPO Lahore was moving around on Lahore roads in plain clothes to inspect overall traffic and law order situation in the city when a traffic warden intercepted him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The CCPO did not introduce himself before the traffic warden as he issued a Rs 500 ticket in the name of CCPO’s brother Sheikh Amin for using the mobile phone while driving. He later submitted the fine imposed against him.

After submitting the challan, the CCPO introduced himself to the warden and lauded the way he performed his duty without being pressurized. Umar Shaikh also issued the CC-1 certificate to the warden.

He also visited North Cantonment police station in the city and inspected the police records.

Talking to ARY NEWS later, CCPO Lahore while speaking over recent row with PSP officers said that he would woo the PSP officers, who are angered over his recent row with the now removed IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastagir.

“I will work with them for the betterment of the city,” he said.

Read More: Inam Ghani appointed new IG Punjab

It is pertinent to mention here that a report on Tuesday claimed that the federal government decided to remove Shoaib Dastagir as IG Punjab after he expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh.

Sources said that the main reason behind the removal of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post was his differences with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shikh over action against the land mafia.

The IGP was not in favour of strong operation against the land mafia, while the CCPO was neglecting his opinion in this regard and was carrying out a stern operation, well-informed sources said.

Comments

comments