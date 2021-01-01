CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh removed from post

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday removed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh from his post, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has been appointed new CCPO Lahore. Notification in this regard has been issued.

According to the sources, the move was taken by the Punjab government over Sheikh’s failure in controlling the crimes.

During his tenure as CCPO Lahore, Sheikh remained in controversies especially after his statement in the Lahore Motorway gang-rape case. He was then summoned by the Lahore High Court (LHC) over his controversial statement, where he had tendered an unconditional apology before the court.

He also had a tussle with the former IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, who had refused to work with him, but later, Dastagir was removed from the post.

The sources had claimed that the differences had emerged between both the police officers after Sheikh reportedly hurled a taunt at Dastagir during a meeting with Lahore police officials.

