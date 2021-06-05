CCTV footage unfolds how factory collapsed at Karachi’s export zone

KARACHI: CCTV footage has unfolded as to how a building of a factory located at export processing zone in Karachi caved in, resulting in the death of a labourer and injuries to others, ARY NEWS reported.

The footage has negated an earlier claim that the incident occurred after a speeding container rammed into the building of a factory in the export processing zone.

It shows that the building collapsed owing to overloading as the container could be seen parked out the factory’s premises.

The second floor of the factory collapsed while uploading a shipment as the video showed labourers running away from the incident site to save themselves. Even the collapsed building had no sign of being hit by a container.

The incident resulted in labourers being trapped under the debris of the collapsed factory and after a rescue effort was launched, three of them were safely rescued while the body of one other was taken out and shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The authorities concerned have launched a probe into the entire episode.

This is not the first such incident where labourers have lost their lives owing to the negligence of factory owners and others in Karachi.

A blast reportedly due to a boiler exploding in a factory along the North Karachi industrial area has claimed at least six lives in December last year.

Inquiries were launched after the incident regarding the inspection of ice factories and if they were allowed to operate in the area, however, no concrete action or recommendations have emerged since then.

