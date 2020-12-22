Six Karachi laborers die as factory boiler blows up collapsing factory roof

KARACHI: A blast reportedly due to a boiler exploding in a factory along the North Karachi industrial area has claimed at least six lives so far, mostly laborers while injuring dozens on Tuesday as the building roof collapsed, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police in East district alongside his personnel has taken over the blast site as paramedic teams carry out their rescue exercise on the scene.

One of the factory laborer was rescued from the factory debris, rescue officials confirmed, while workers claim others could still be stuck under the wreckage.

According to the reports so far, the blast and its aftermath have broken apart from a high tension K Electric cable which caused a power outage in the adjacent block.

Initial reports, said the Rangers officials who reached the site first, suggest the explosion was due to the factory boiler blowing up

