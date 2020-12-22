COVID daily: 1005 more cases emerge in Sindh with 27 new deaths

KARACHI: Briefing on daily provincial COVID status the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday the past 24-hour of testing turned up 1005 new cases, ARY News reported.

In the 24-hour period, the CM said about 10,914 tests were conducted out of which 1005 tests came positive while 27 infected patients died due to COVID-related complications.

With new 27 fatalities, the overall COVID tally has reached 3,379 across the province while those who recuperated come at 2,590 so far.

With the new 2,590 recoveries, a total number of Sindh people defeating the global pandemic reaches 184,192.

It may however be noted that in the new 1005 infections today, 742 (or more than 72 per cent) belong to Karachi.

In his further break up, CM Sindh noted that Karachi’s East district counted 325 cases followed with South suffering 176 new cases. The Central district sustained 97 cases and District Korangi conceded 58.

The least cases, however, emerged in Districts Malir and West with 50 and 36 new numbers respectively.

Separately today in Karachi, an extortion case accused caused panic in anti-terrorism court with his disclosure that he was COVID-19 positive.

The man, who was arrested over demanding extortion from a trader and later released on bail, today appeared in the hearing of his case in anti-terrorism court number 16, at 8:00 am. He informed a court official at noon that he was tested positive for coronavirus.

The disclosure caused fear in the courtroom as panicked court staff and lawyers left the courtroom immediately.

The accused was asked to leave the court forthwith. A spray was started in the courtroom after the infected accused left the premises.

