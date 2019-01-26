Four muggers rob security guard of weapon in Karachi

KARACHI: In a flaky occurrence, four muggers on Saturday robbed a security guard of a store of his weapon in Orangi Town in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The robbery incident took place at the store located at Shah Faisal Chowk.

ARY News has obtained CCTV footage in which you can see the four dacoits make security guard hostage on gun point and snatch his weapon and flee from the scene.

