PTI says Haleem Adil was attacked by goons in jail, CCTV footage released

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership has accused the PPP-led Sindh government of attacking the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh through its goons inside the jail, ARY News reported.

ARY News has obtained a CCT V footage of the Central Jail Karachi showing PTI leader Sheikh was coming out of a door, accompanied by a police officer and seven police constables.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video shows few policemen are rushing towards the direction Haleem Adil went with a police officer. Sheikh is then seen running towards the door from where he had come.

Jail Superintendent Hassan Sehto said that some prisoners chanted slogans against Sheikh when he was being transferred to B-Class jail.

“Sheikh was being transferred to B-Class jail when passing through the jail’s waiting area some prisoners chanted slogans,” he said, adding that Sindh opposition leader was not tortured by police.

Sheikh was shifted to NICVD, yesterday, after he complained of chest pain due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Read more: Torture marks found on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s body: sources

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. As per sources, tortured marks were seen on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. Furthermore, it was learned that he will be treated at Jinnah Hospital.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday has sought a report on mistreatment with the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in the jail.

It may be recalled that an anti-terrorism court (ATC), last week, sent Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to interference in official affairs.

Comments

comments