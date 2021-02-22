Torture marks found on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s body: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh underwent a complete medical check-up at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was shifted to NICVD, yesterday, after he complained of chest pain due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. As per sources, tortured marks were seen on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. Furthermore, it was learned that he will be treated at Jinnah Hospital.

The PTI leader said that he was attacked by goons of gang war as soon he entered the jail cell. I was saved by the jail administration during the attack of the goons, he added.

Read more: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh shifted to NICVD over chest pain

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh was moved to the hospital due to heart pain.

According to sources, Sheikh had complained of heart pain and requested the jail superintendent to take him to the hospital due to ill health.

It is to be mentioned here that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to interference in official affairs.

Comments

comments