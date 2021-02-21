Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh shifted to NICVD over chest pain

Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader, who in prison, was shifted to the medical facility by jail authorities after he complained of chest pain.

PTI Karachi chapter leader Raja Azhar reached NICVD and blamed jail authorities for not providing better facilities to Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

“Haleem Adil was tortured badly by gang-war goons after she shifted to jail on judicial remand,” claimed PTI leader Raja Azhar while talking to media.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter today announced to hold demonstrations in different parts of Sindh to protest the arrest of its MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh and other party activists.

According to the details, PTI has decided to hold protest demonstrations across the province against the PPP-led Sindh government. The decision was taken during a meeting of PTI’s lawmakers hailing from Karachi today.

Read More: PTI Karachi chapter announces sit-in outside CM House, heavy police contingent deployed

Terming PTI workers’ detentions political victimization, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman announced to hold a protest rally outside Karachi Press Club on 23rd of February.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Russia starts giving Covid vaccine to homeless

Pakistan

ECP to decide on Daska by-polls in two days: sources

Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan announces Rs1 million compensation for slain PTI Daska activist

International

Americans may still need masks to fight COVID in 2022, Fauci says


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close