CCTV footage of blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi surfaces

KARACHI: ARY News has acquired the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of blast that took place near Rangers vehicle in Karachi’s Orangi Town on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows Rangers vehicle was the main target of terrorists as a bomb planted in motorbike went off when Rangers officials were moving through the area in a vehicle.

Rangers mobile, cars parked at the site of the blast were damaged completely.

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers

A Rangers personnel was martyred and five other people were injured as a result of a blast reported near the city’s Orangi Town area.

According to police, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle that was moving through the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town.

Two Rangers officials and three other people who were present at the blast site were injured in the Karachi blast.

SSP West Karachi, who arrived at the site after the blast, said that pieces of evidences collected from the crime scene show that the blast reportedly occurred in a motorcycle with explosive material installed in it.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar took notice of the “terror attack on Rangers mobile” on a main road and sought a detailed report from the SSP West, a police spokesperson said.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and others have condemned the attack on Rangers vehicle.

