Karachi police install CCTV cams to mitigate street crime incidence

KARACHI: The residents of a high-end neighborhood of the port city have on Tuesday installed about 42 CCTV cameras across the area to mitigate rising street crime incidence and a control room for the monitoring has been setup whose inauguration was performed by city’s police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon addressed the session in Clifton Park where a control room has been established for the monitoring of CCTV cameras installed across the area under Safe City Project.

AIG Memon said police officials from London have admired the SCP in Lahore and now we are translating that into Karachi as well following the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh.

Ours SCP will be better than that of Lahore, Memon said.

Earlier today in the Police rank and file, the Sindh police decided to form a new unit within the police department under the supervision of an AIG-ranked official in order to introduce accountability and transparent policing in the province.

The Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) in the police replaces an older and now quashed post of AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the senior cop Farhat Junejo will be heading the newly formed unit.

Higher echelons of Sindh Police have confirmed the development and said the inception of new post and scrapping of the old one have been approved by the provincial government.

