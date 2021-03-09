Sindh police constitute new unit to end coppers’ corruption, misconduct

KARACHI: The Sindh police have decided to form a new unit within the police department under the supervision of an Additional Inspector General (AIG) ranked official in order to introduce accountability and transparent policing in the province, ARY News reported Tuesday.

The Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) in the police replaces an older and now quashed post of AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the senior cop Farhat Junejo will be heading the newly formed unit.

Higher echelons of Sindh Police have confirmed the development and said the inception of new post and scrapping of the old one have been approved by the provincial government.

A letter to this effect will soon be out by the Home Department of Sindh to notify the AIG to oversee IAU whose purpose is to address the complaints made against the coppers and to end the corruption in the department.

READ: Sindh sets up committee to scrutinize domiciles, PRCs to avoid forgery

Earlier today, the Sindh Government reportedly put together a committee for the scrutiny of credentials as it launches a crackdown against bogus and counterfeit domiciles and permanent residency certificates (PRCs) across the province.

The additional chief secretary is put in charge of the committee which will oversee the domicile and PRC applications and the applicants will have to establish their residence to get it made.

Comments

comments