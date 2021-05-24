CCTV shows robber arrested during Karachi snatching bid

KARACHI: A robber was arrested in an injured condition after a man opened fire on two muggers during a snatching bid in the Garden locality of the city as the entire episode was captured on camera, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CCTV footage, two robbers could be seen stopping by a group of three people in the Ramswami area of Garden, asking them to hand over the valuables to them at gunpoint.

One of the citizens could be seen in the video backing off a bit and opening fire on the suspects as soon as they divert their attention towards two other people.

The bullets hit the robbers as one of them could be seen running away in injured condition from the spot while the other tried multiple times to runaway away with his vehicle but failed in his efforts. He was later apprehended and tortured by the mob.

The police while commenting on the entire episode said that they arrested a suspect involved in a mugging bid in an injured condition after a man resisted the attempt and opened fire on them.

“A motorcycle and a pistol have been recovered from his possession,” they said adding that further probe is being carried out to arrest another suspect who fled the crime scene in an injured condition.

Earlier in the day, the Rangers claimed to have arrested four robbers, allegedly involved in over 400 snatching bids in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the personnel of the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) carried out a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar to arrest four members of a gang wanted for its snatching bids.

“The arrested suspects have confessed to committing mugging bids since 2016 and are involved in over 400 criminal acts,” the spokesman said.

