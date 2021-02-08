CDA razes illegal structures on Islamabad sessions court premises

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has razed illegal structures built on the premises of the District and Sessions Court in the wee hours of Monday.

The CDA enforcement team along with the police party retrieved government land in Islamabad after demolishing the illegal chambers built in the premises of the District and Sessions Court.

The chambers were constructed outside the court of the District and Sessions Judge.

Earlier on January 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to take immediate and stern action against land mafia.

Read more: PM Imran directs immediate action against land mafia

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf who had called on him in Sahiwal that day, PM Imran had vowed to bring the criminal elements to justice and stop the exploitation of poor and the vulnerable segments of the society.

On the occasion, he had directed that open Kutcheries be conducted to resolve the problems of people on priority basis. He had said that special focus will be given to the welfare of the poor.

