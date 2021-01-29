PM Imran directs immediate action against land mafia

SAHIWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the concerned authorities to take immediate and stern action against the land mafia, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf who called on him in Sahiwal today, PM Imran vowed to bring the criminal elements to justice and stop the exploitation of poor and the vulnerable segments of the society.

On the occasion, he directed that open Kutcheries be conducted to resolve the problems of people on priority basis. He said that special focus will be given to the welfare of the poor.

Earlier on January 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take measures on an emergency basis to end fraud with the people, especially the exploitation of overseas Pakistanis, in illegal housing schemes.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad today, PM Imran had said a common man was deprived of his life-long earnings through these illegal housing schemes, which needs to be stopped immediately.

