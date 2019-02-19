ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved four new uplift projects worth Rs 800.6 million, ARY News reported.

Chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, the meeting forwarded two other projects worth Rs 7.4 billion to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

A committee was also formed on Kachi Canal project tasked with submitting its report to the planning department on the project within 15 days.

The meeting also approved construction of Burj Aziz Khan in Quetta to eradicate water problems of the city.

The proposal for upgradation of existing facilities in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with a cost of Rs 200 million was also approved. Similarly the CWDP body gave the go-ahead for building a hostel for lady doctors of PIMS with a cost of Rs 220 million.

For purchasing of articles for radiology department of the PIMS, a summary of Rs 310 million was approved by the members.

A proposal for expanding child health care centre PIMS with a cost of Rs 3.8 billion was presented before the meeting. Minister Khusro Bakhtiar sent the proposal to the ECNEC for approval.

In a recent statement, Bakhtiar had said the progress and development of the country would become evident in the next two years.

Speaking to media here, the minister claimed that the past governments ruined administrative structure of the country, adding the incumbent government was taking measures for its overhauling.

