CDWP to approve new judicial complex project on Mar 31, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has taken steps for transferring the Islamabad kachehri as the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) is all set to approve a new judicial complex project on March 31, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The secretary law apprised the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing of a case related to the transfer of Islamabad kachehri and issues of judicial complex.

He told CJ IHC that the federal government has decided to immediately construct an eight-storey judicial complex building comprising 91 courts. He added that the Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will give approve funds worth Rs6.8 billion for the new judicial complex project on March 31.

The secretary law said that the eight-storey building will be constructed alongside the ground, whereas, the paperwork for the construction of a public facilitation centre was also completed. The law ministry forwarded the summary to the federal cabinet that is likely to approve it on Thursday, IHC told.

He said that the renovation work of the G-11 Judicial Complex was almost completed and the required staff was also provided to the courtrooms besides finalising an agreement for handing over the previous building.

The old building of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office was not suitable for establishing courtrooms hence another building was acquired on rent in G-10 for transferring the tribunal, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah praised the performance of the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the developments for the transfer of Islamabad kachehri. He asked the secretary law to resolve the issues to the courts at the earliest.

CJ IHC directed the secretary law to submit a copy of the summary to the court after its approval from the federal cabinet.

