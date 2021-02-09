SC seeks progress report on establishment of new accountability courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has summoned secretary law and a report on the establishment of new accountability courts from the Ministry of Law and Justice, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The directives were issued by the top court while hearing the bail petition of an accused banker Taha Raza in fake bank accounts case.

The top court’s judge directed secretary law to appear in the next hearing along with the report regarding the new accountability courts.

Read: Pending cases: CJP orders formation of 120 Accountability Courts

During the hearing, the defence lawyer told the court that a report was issued by the accountability court over the court orders. The petitioner’s reference number was 24 out of 35 references, whereas, 72 volumes are included in the case documents, he added.

He detailed that only three witnesses out of 63 have appeared for recording their testimonies, whereas, the petitioner is kept behind bars for more than two years.

The lawyer representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that a notification has been issued regarding the establishment of three accountability courts in Islamabad, whereas, the hearings will be commenced soon after the appointment of judges.

Read: PM Imran Khan gives nod to set up new accountability courts

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that a report should be summoned from the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the details of new judges and staff members.

Later, the apex court adjourned the hearing for 10 days.

Earlier on January 5, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability courts functional within a month.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a case, had taken notice of the vacant post of a permanent law secretary and directed the federal government to make an appointment on the position.

The top judge had also sought progress reports from the federal government and the anti-corruption watchdog.

Comments

comments