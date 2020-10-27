PM Imran gives nod to set up 120 new accountability courts

ISLAMABAD: In order to accelerate the ongoing accountability process and clear the backlog of cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday formally approved to set up 120 new accountability courts in the country, ARY News reported, citing Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to a spokesperson of the Law Ministry, the prime minister directed to take measures for the establishment of 120 new accountability courts during the federal cabinet meeting today.

He said that the new accountability courts will be established in phases, adding that owing to financial issues, the ministry would set up only 30 court immediately.

Read More: SC gives govt one month for decision on 120 new NAB courts

Earlier on October 21, The Supreme Court had given the federal government a month’s time to decide whether it will set up 120 more accountability courts to clear the backlog of cases.

Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, a bench of the apex court had expressed displeasure over the government when the court was informed that no permanent law secretary had been appointed yet.

The bench had directed the government to appoint a permanent law secretary at the earliest. At the start of the hearing, the SC had inquired about progress thus far made on the establishment of 120 new NAB courts, to which additional attorney general Sohail Mahmood had replied that a plan in this regard had been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

