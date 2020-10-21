SC gives govt one month for decision on 120 new NAB courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the federal government a month’s time to decide whether it will set up 120 more accountability courts to clear the backlog of cases.

Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, a bench of the apex court expressed displeasure over the government when the court was informed that no permanent law secretary has been appointed yet.

The bench directed the government to appoint a permanent law secretary at the earliest.

At the start of the hearing, the SC inquired about progress thus far made on the establishment of 120 new NAB courts, to which additional attorney general Sohail Mahmood replied that a plan in this regard has been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan will be meeting the premier today to discuss the issue, he added.

To a question about the proposed NAB rules, the prosecutor general informed that a draft of the rules had been sent to the Ministry of Law. He said the NAB chairman’s comments on swift disposal of cases has also been submitted to the court.

The court directed them to submit a progress report on next hearing to be fixed after a month.

