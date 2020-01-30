CDWP okays six projects worth Rs10b

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Thursday approved six projects worth Rs10.3 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs30.86 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration, ARY News reported.

Meeting of the CDWP was held in Islamabad today (Thursday) with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair.

Projects related to energy, physical planning and Housing, science and technology, transport and communication and education were presented in the meeting.

Two projects related to Energy were presented in the meeting. First project titled “220kV Haripur substation” worth Rs. 3626.54 million was approved in the meeting. The main objective of the project is the construction of Haripur Grid Station at 220 kV level along with associated transmission line to meet the additional load demand and voltage profile improvement of Hattar Special Economic Zone region which falls under CPEC.

Read More: CDWP approves eight development projects worth Rs31.4 billion

The second project of energy was “Evacuation of Power from 330 MW Siddiq Sons Energy Coal Fired Power Plant at Thar” worth Rs. 2354.32 million was also approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to physical planning and housing were also approved in the meeting.

A project related to science and technology was presented namely “National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) phase-1” worth Rs. 17918.251 million was referred to ECNEC.

A project related to education was presented titled “Construction of Boundary Walls in Government School of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Tameer-e- School Programme” worth Rs.203.675 million was approved by CDWP.

