CEC GB hails administration for maintaining law and order during polls

GILGIT: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan on Sunday telephoned the chief secretary GB to discuss the law and order situation during ongoing general elections in the region.

Both the officials discussed the process of polling and the situation of the sensitive polling stations in the region. The GB CS apprised the CEC that polling is underway in a peaceful manner in Diamer and other sensitive declared polling stations.

CEC Raja Shehbaz Khan expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the local administration to maintain law and order situation and lauded their efforts.

“We all have to ensure peaceful polling in GB”, Raja Shehbaz said.

Read more: Federal govt will work on package for GB: Asad Umar

Voting underway for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly amid tight security.

The polling started at 8am and will continue until 5 pm without any break. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Comments

comments