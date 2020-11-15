Federal govt will work on package for GB: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Sunday said the federal government will jointly work with the newly elected government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for the development in the region.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that after historic federal packages for Karachi and South Balochistan, now work will start on the package for Gilgit-Baltistan.

کراچی اور جنوبی بلوچستان کے تاریخی وفاقی ترقیاتی پروگراموں کے بعد اب انشاءاللہ گلگت بلتستان کے لئے تاریخ ساز ترقیاتی پروگرام پر کام ہو گا. آج کے الیکشن کے بعد انشاءاللہ تحریک انصاف کی منتخب گلگت بلتستان حکومت کے ساتھ مل کر علاقے کے لئے ہنگامی بنیادوں پر کام کریں گے #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 15, 2020

Voting underway for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly amid tight security.

The polling started at 8am and will continue until 5 pm without any break. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Read more: Govt decides granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan: PM Imran Khan

