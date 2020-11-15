Web Analytics
Federal govt will work on package for GB: Asad Umar

Asad Umar gb elections

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Sunday said the federal government will jointly work with the newly elected government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for the development in the region. 

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that after historic federal packages for Karachi and South Balochistan, now work will start on the package for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Voting underway for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly amid tight security.

The polling started at 8am and will continue until 5 pm without any break. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

