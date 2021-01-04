CEC summons special meeting to discuss Senate, LG polls: sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commission (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has summoned an important session at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters on January 6 to discuss Senate and local government elections, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

A high-level meeting has been summoned by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja at ECP headquarters on Wednesday to review preparations for upcoming Senate polls and consultation for the organisation of Local Government elections in Punjab, sources added.

Sources added that the concerned officials of the Punjab government will give a briefing to the participants of the meeting. The ECP high-ups will also deliberate upon the survey report on the gender gap in voter registration.

Read: Initial delimitation for Punjab LG polls completed

The election commission is likely to make important decisions in its meeting regarding upcoming polls, said sources.

Moreover, the meeting will also discuss matters related to security arrangements after the Pakistan Democratic Alliance called for holding a protest outside the ECP office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance made an announcement to protest outside ECP office on January 19.

