Celebratory aerial firing in wedding event kills 10-year-old girl

SHEIKHUPURA: In a display of criminal negligence only to show off antediluvian expressions of power and dominance, the aerial firing bid to celebrate wedding ceremony on Saturday claimed a minor girl’s life, ARY News reported.

The Kathian Wala area of Punjab saw one minor girl shot to death as she was caught in a crossfire while wedding guests brandished their weapons and fired away.

The 10-year-old Amna Manzoor was one of the guests who breathed her last after bullet hit her turning the merry event into a calamity.

Police have lodged the complaints into the death of minor according to the available details.

READ: Two sons of deceased Karachi ‘transgender’ Guddu turn up to lodge murder case

Separately earlier today, new details divulged in the previous day’s mutilated body recovery from a Clifton house as deceased ‘transgender Guddu’ turns out to be a 45-year-old man Ali Zaman with three children and family in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Zaman has three children including two sons who came to earlier today Karachi to receive father’s mutilated body.

According to police, the deceased Ali Zaman alias Guddu had come to Karachi 20 years ago from Hassan Abdal and he would pose himself as one from transgender community to beg for alms.

The police said Zaman did not maintain communication with the local transgender community in Karachi but had had a friend he would often meet.

Comments

comments