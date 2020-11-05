Web Analytics
Cement records highest-ever monthly sale in October

ISLAMABAD: Cement sector registered the “highest-ever” monthly sale of 5.735 tonnes in October growing by 15.83 per cent as comparing to last year’s corresponding period.

This was stated by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. He tweeted it is even more encouraging to note that cement export grew by 19 per cent in October, 2020, fetching US$32.86 million as compared to US$27.62 million worth of exports last year.

Overall cement exports grew by 10.8 per cent to US$ 105.18 million during July-October 2020 from US$ 94.97 worth of exports recorded during corresponding period of last year.

Razak Dawood congratulated all the cement manufacturers on this performance.

