Cemeteries to remain closed tonight in Karachi amid coronavirus threat  

KARACHI: As part of precautionary measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday announced that all the graveyards will remain closed on the eve of Shab-e-Barat (tonight).

Talking to journalists, Waseem Akhtar said that the cemeteries which comes under the administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will remain shut tonight.

He urged the people to follow the safety measures against the deadly virus and offer special prayers (Nawafil and Shabina) at their homes.

The mayor said that the decision has been taken in the best interest of the masses.

Coronavirus cases in Sindh soar to 1036, death toll 20

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had confirmed that 50 new cases of novel coronavirus had been reported on Wednesday, taking the provincial tally to 1036.

In a video statement, the chief minister had said that two more had died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. He had said the death toll in Sindh province stood at 20.

Murad Ali Shah had said that overall 10981 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, whereas, 280 patients had recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

