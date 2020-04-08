Coronavirus cases in Sindh soar to 1036, death toll 20

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday confirmed that 50 new cases of novel coronavirus have reported on Wednesday, taking the provincial tally to 1036.

In a video statement, the chief minister said that two more have died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. He said the death toll in Sindh province stands at 20.

Murad Ali Shah said that overall 10981 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, whereas, 280 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

He said the government is striving to increase the daily COVID-19 testing capacity.

CM Murad has asked the people to observe the day of religious reverence at home and offer prayers from the safety of their residential confines.

“Lockdown has been made stricter across the province on account of Shab-e-Barat”, said Murad.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government spokesperson said that the people intending to make their way to the cemeteries will be stopped and asked to go back, no such action will be allowed which could gather a possible crowd at one place at one time.

Those that are found disobeying the protocol would have to deal with the legal consequences of their actions, said the Provincial government spokesperson.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, had directed the law enforcement authorities to implement the lockdown in the province.

“I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” he had said while issuing directives for stricter implementation on closure orders in the province during a consultative meeting of provincial cabinet members.

