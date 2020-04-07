Sindh govt to publicise details of coronavirus fund to ensure transparency  

KARACHI: Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the citizens have contributed an amount of Rs 74 million in the provincial coronavirus fund, ARY NEWS reported.

In a video message issued today, Murtaza Wahab said that the government has decided to public details of the funds in order to ensure transparency in its use.

“All details of the fund have been uploaded on the website of Sindh finance department,” he said adding that it shows the details of the amount received and the expenditure incurred.

The spokesman said that Sindh government has earmarked Rs 3 billion for the coronavirus fund. “We are thankful to the philanthropists and all those who donated in the fund,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday confirmed that 16 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Karachi.

Charing a meeting in Karachi, the chief minister Murad Ali Shah said that as many as 309 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. He said that 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the provincial tally to 986.

Murad Ali Shah further said that one more patient has died from the novel coronavirus today, while overall 10219 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far.

As per breakup, 16 of the deceased were from Karachi and 2 deaths were reported in Hyderabad.

As many as 662 people are under treatment in the various hospitals of the province, he added. Sindh CM also paid tribute to Dr Qadir Somroo who lost his life due to coronavirus on Monday night.

