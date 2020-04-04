Coronavirus patient dies in Hyderabad, provincial tally reaches 14

HYDERABAD: Minister for Health, Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Saturday announced the demise of another individual after testing positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus on April 3, the provincial tally of coronavirus related deaths now stands at 14.

Pechuho also said that the number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 830 in the province.

The health minister said that a total of 830 coronavirus patients were reported across Sindh province so far out of which 65 have been discharged after getting their health back.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said about 7,992 tests had been performed in Sindh so far out of 830 were tested positive.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,708 earlier in the day after new infections were confirmed in the country, ARY News reported.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health says that the death toll has increased to a total of 40 while 13 patients are in critical condition.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard say that 130 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

