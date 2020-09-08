ISLAMABAD: Briefing the media on the cabinet meeting the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the Centre will recompense Sindh government after a thorough assessment on damages incurred following the torrential rains, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Referring to the change the ruling party had heralded, Faraz said that a wrong practice was made a norm here in the past and to change it is inevitable now.

“Change is not a button that one presses and changes everything instantly,” the minister maintained, “but it is a phase of reforms which must pass before the change can appear”. He claimed that the change is a planned transformation.

There are some people that want to stifle the transformation and are acting as an impediment on its way. It’s the same people who benefit from the status quo and “They do not want the change”, Faraz claimed.

He said that recent crises of wheat and sugar were forged by the profiteering groups which benefit from these situations. “We need to defeat the profiteering mafia whose interest is in persecuting masses.”

He said of the N-league [previous government] times that they preferred loyal people over merit. “However, we will defeat all the hurdles in carrying out the change.”

Of the recent rains that caused floods in urban Sindh and destroyed crops, Faraz said that after a thorough assessment report by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the damages incurred, the center will recompense Sindh government.

Talking of the reshuffle in Punjab Police, he said indeed five Inspector Generals have been changed so far. “Those who don’t perform will be replaced,” he said, adding that it was the prerogative of the provincial administration to appoint and transfer officers as they deem fit.

Furthermore, he said that the FATF bill was not the part of cabinet meeting agenda today. “Cabinet session to mull over FATF laws is scheduled for tomorrow.” “Our strategy is cogent and this [FATF] bill is critical for Pakistan.”

He said that while the PTI is hopeful that this bill will pass, there must be some lawmakers in opposition as well “who will understand the importance of this bill”.

