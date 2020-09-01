PM Imran wants to resolve issues of Karachi: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focus was on Karachi, adding that he wanted to resolve the issues of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a federal cabinet meeting, Shibli Faraz said that PM Imran will arrive in Karachi on Friday and will announce various projects for the city.

He said that the centre has suggested few names for the post of Karachi administrator, adding that the Sindh government will finalise name for the slot.

Shibli Faraz said that the centre will take Sindh government on board on the projects. He said that the provincial government was not capable to resolve the problems of Karachi.

The minister said that the federal cabinet also discussed the issues of Balochistan and interior Sindh.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to announce special package for rain-hit Karachi

Earlier on August 31, Prime Minister Imran Khan would reach Karachi on September 03 as the federal government had decided to announce a special package for the rain-hit city.

According to details, the prime minister would announce uplift projects to transform infrastructure in the city, besides also meeting the stakeholders and coalition parties from the metropolis.

The federal government had decided to release funds for the projects in the city and the matter would be discussed in the meeting of the coalition partners scheduled with the prime minister.

Comments

comments