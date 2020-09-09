Centre, Sindh to jointly complete K-IV project, Asad Umar writes to CM

KARACHI: Planning and Development minister Asad Umar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, requesting him to direct the relevant departments to complete the modification of PC-1 on fast track basis in order to complete Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).

In a letter, Asad Umar stated that the federal government is keen to implementation of K-IV project, as well as other projects at the earliest and wanted to work with the Sindh government on Karachi development projects

“We will be working with the provincial authorities to make sure that projects are implemented smoothly and expeditiously.” reads the letter.

Read More: Powers, not province, to resolve Karachi woes, says Asad Umar

Speaking over the Karachi package in ARY News program 11th Hour on Tuesday, the federal minister said that they had formally prepared a draft regarding Karachi package and could reveal its contents if the Sindh government agrees to it.

“The draft carries details of expenditure to be incurred under the Karachi package by both federal and provincial governments,” he said.

Read More: Centre cannot trust Sindh govt with financial package for Karachi uplift projects: Shibli

He said that they would not give a single penny to the Sindh government under Karachi package and entire funds from the Centre would be utilized by federal institutions.

“We have already approved the Rs130 billion project for Karachi Port Trust related project, which would saw complete elimination of heavy traffic from Karachi roads.”

Comments

comments