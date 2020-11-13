Girl dies in hospital after being ‘gang-raped, strangled and stabbed’

ZAHIR PIR: A 20-year-old girl has succumbed to serious injuries in hospital one day after being subjected to rape by a group of unidentified men in Chachran Sharif suburbs of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, ARY News reported on Friday.

Relatives of the girl said that she was allegedly gang-raped and brutally tortured after being abducted.

Police officials detailed that the girl, who went missing from her home, was found in severely injured condition from farms. They said that she was in critical condition and passed away after one day after the incident.

Police said that a case was registered against three men. The police officials claimed that it was an assassination bid and she was stabbed after being strangled.

Sources of Sheikh Zayed Hospital told ARY News that the cause of her death was suffocation, whereas, the doctors found torture marks on her body.

Inspector General Punjab Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur besides ordering the police forces to take strict action against the criminals.

He also ordered authorities ensuring the provision of justice to the affected family on a priority basis.

