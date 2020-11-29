Chairman NAB takes notice of Saleem Mandviwalla’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retired Javed Iqbal on Sunday has directed not to take any further action against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla before considering all legal elements of the case.

The directions were issued by the chairman NAB after taking notice of allegations leveled by Mr. Mandviwalla in a presser earlier in the day, said a declaration issued by the anti-graft body.

Justice retired Javed Iqbal has sought a complete record of the concerned case.

The declaration further said that the anti-graft watchdog respects all parliamentarians and a decision about further action will be taken after considering all sides of the case.

Read more: Court ratifies NAB report about freezing Mandviwalla’s 3.1m shares

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman of Senate Saleem Mandviwalla had called National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a blackmailing organization and alleged that people only go for plea bargain to save their honor.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier assured of neutral accountability but the opposition is being victimized he alleged.

