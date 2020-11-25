ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has issued a written order ratifying a NAB report about freezing Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla’s assets in an illegal land allotment case, an offshoot of the multi-billion fake accounts scam.

The national graft buster submitted the report to the court stating that it had got 3.1 million shares owned by Mandviwalla in different companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) frozen.

The bureau said it has collected important evidence showing the Senator and former PIA managing director Ijaz Haroon’s involvement in the case. They both allegedly illegally allotted a piece of state land and received an amount of Rs140 million.

The amount was received from an Omni Group’s fake account in the garb of a business deal. Mandviwalla later used the ill-gotten money to buy 3.1 million shares in the name of one of his employees in Mangla View Company.

