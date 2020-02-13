IHC approves Ijaz Haroon’s bail plea in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday approved interim bail of the former Managing Director (MD) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Ijaz Haroon in a fake accounts case, ARY NEWS reported.

The IHC approved the interim bail and asked the applicant Ijaz Haroon to submit surety bonds worth one million rupees against his release.

On November 21, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi team arrested Chairman Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Ijaz Haroon from Karachi.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Haroon has been arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

Sources prior to NAB said that the accused had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

Read More: Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi

Ijaz Haroon is considered very close to former President Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB said.

On December 05, an accountability court extended his physical remand for four days in the case.

According to the details, officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Ijaz Haroon before the accountability court judge Azam Khan after the end of his physical remand.

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor apprised the court about the progress in investigations and pleaded the court to grant further 15 day physical remand of the suspect.

He said that the anti-graft watchdog had to investigate the suspect about matter related to several banks accounts and foreign currency accounts.

The prosecutor maintained that Ijaz Haroon had sold files of 11 plots to Omni Group and added that the suspect was also involved in preparing fake documents.

Comments

comments