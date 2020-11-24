Senate deputy chairman named in fake accounts case, 3.1m shares frozen

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla’s 3.1 million shares were frozen after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) nominated him in a multi-billion fake accounts scam, reported ARY News.

According to the national graft buster, he allegedly purchased “benami” shares in the name of his employee Tariq Mahmood as an amount of Rs30 million for buying the shares was transferred from a fake account in the name of A-One International.

Subsequently, Islamabad’s accountability court hearing cases pertaining to the scam involving former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and close aides, endorsed the freezing of the 3.1 million shares registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The bureau has also nominated former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director Aijaz Haroon in the case.

