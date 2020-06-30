NAB summons Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for questioning

Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi Branch, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Mandviwalla is being summoned for questioning in relation to the ongoing fake bank accounts and illegal allotments investigations being carried out by the anti-graft watchdog of the country.

Deputy Chairman Senate has been asked to ensure his physical presence today at the bureau’s office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Managing Director Pakistan International Airlines, Aijaz Haroon has already been taken under custody over accusations in illegal land allotments.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Haroon was arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

It was alleged that the accused had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

