Those remained untouched in past faced probe now, says Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retd Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that those who remained untouched in the past were probed by the accountability watchdog in his tenure, ARY NEWS reported.

“They have been asked about illegal acts, assets beyond income and measures that caused losses to the national exchequer as per the law,” said the chairman.

He said that the business community is the backbone of the country and therefore they decided to transfer their cases to the FBR as per the legal requirement. “A prosperous business community is the guarantee of a prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the accountability watchdog believes in zero corruption and 100 percent prosperity policy. “It is owing to this policy that we are able to deposit Rs487 billion of looted money to the national exchequer during the past three years,” Justice retd Javed Iqbal said.

He said that the NAB only safeguards the interests of the state rather than any individual.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a Jati Umra land acquisition case.

She has been asked to turn up before a three-member combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog on March 2 at 11am. She will likely be quizzed about the case.

The NAB Lahore has launched an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

