NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umra land case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a Jati Umra land acquisition case.

She has been asked to turn up before a three-member combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog on March 2 at 11am. She will likely be quizzed about the case.

The NAB Lahore has launched an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence.

Last year in August, violence had erupted outside the bureau’s Lahore office as police personnel and workers of the PML-N clashed ahead of Maryam’s arrival there for a hearing in the land acquisition case.

Many people, some police officials among them, were injured and some 50 were rounded up after police fired tear gas to disperse the activists. Maryam Nawaz had to turn back after the bureau cancelled the hearing due to the clash.

