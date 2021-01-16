PML-N workers clash with police after Maryam Nawaz reaches NAB court

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers clashed with police personnel after being stopped to enter in the accountability court’s premises upon arrival of Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz arrive in the accountability court to meet Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the courtroom where the hearing of the money laundering case was underway.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upon her arrival outside the court building, police tried to control the PML-N activists gathered outside the accountability court, however, a large number of political workers engaged in a clash with the personnel.

Read: PM urges ECP to make foreign funding investigations public

The political activists including female workers were seen pushing the on-duty police officials who are trying to stop them from entering the court building. Citing the rising tensions outside the court, police officials summoned more contingents and water cannon to the scene to deal with any untoward situation.

After reaching the accountability court, Maryam Nawaz met Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the courtroom. The PML-N vice president and Shehbaz Sharif kept whispering to each other. Sources said that Maryam Nawaz apprised Shehbaz regarding the Nawaz Sharif’s message and his health condition during the meeting.

While talking to media outside the National Accountability Court (NAB) court in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz alleged that Imran Khan felt danger from Shehbaz Sharif and both of them including PML-N president and Hamza Shehbaz were victimised to take political revenge.

Read: PTI submits ‘foreign funding proofs’ against PML-N, PPP to ECP

She claimed that the government wanted to keep Shehbaz and Hamza away from the electoral battlefield.

To a question, Maryam said that she was not aware of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s decision for not taking part in the forthcoming protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

The PML-N vice president said that everyone will see the PDM’s strike as its movement is now becoming the voice of the nation.

It is pertinent to be stated here that the opposition alliance had made an announcement to protest outside ECP office on January 19.

Comments

comments