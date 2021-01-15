Bilawal Bhutto likely to skip PDM protest outside ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not go to Islamabad on January 19 to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto’s participation in PDM protest outside ECP is unlikely as the latter will visit Sukkur on January 18 and Umerkot on January 19 to address ceremonies arranged by party workers.

It is pertinent to be stated here that the opposition alliance had made an announcement to protest outside ECP office on January 19.

Read More: PM Imran allows PDM protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed authorities not to create any hurdle in the protest movement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 opposition parties.

Read More: PDM announces to contest by-elections

PM Imran allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the Election Commission and also directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest outside ECP headquarter in Islamabad.

However, the prime minister had issued orders to take action against those violating the law.

Comments

comments