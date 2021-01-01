PDM announces to contest by-elections

LAHORE: In a major development, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced that they will take part in upcoming by-elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a hours-long meeting of the PDM’s leadership at Jati Umrah, Fazlur Rehman said that decision about taking part in Senate polls has not been made yet.

“PDM will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad on 19th of January,” he announced.

The PDM chief said that the government was using NAB as a tool against the political rivals in the country. He maintained that the victimization of the political opponents should be stopped.

Responding to a question about internal differences within the ranks of PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed such media reports as rumors. He maintained that all the lawmakers of the PDM member parties have submitted their resignations to their party leadership.

Earlier on December 13, Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the opposition would march towards Islamabad at the end of January or in early February.

He had made the announcement while speaking during the PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

