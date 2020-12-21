ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for holding by-elections on vacant seats in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made the announcement for holding by-polls on February 16 on two vacant seats of Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be submitted on December 23 and scrutiny will be conducted on January 4, whereas, appeals will be reviewed from January 6 to 14.

The commission will release the final list of candidates for the forthcoming by-polls on January 16 and electoral signs will be allotted on January 17.

In a major development on December 17, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country.

The decision had been taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Sultan Raja had directed to issue a schedule for by-polls on the vacant posts. He also directed to take measures to ensure implementation of the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the by-elections.

