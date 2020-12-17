ECP decides to hold by-polls on all vacant seats

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the decision was taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad today.

On the occasion, Sultan Raja directed to issue a schedule for by-polls on the vacant posts. He also directed to take measures to ensure implementation of the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the by-elections.

Read More: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on Mayor Islamabad seat

Earlier on December 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a schedule for by-elections on the seat of Mayor Islamabad.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on October 06 had resigned from his post, months after he was restored by the Islamabad High Court after being suspended over corruption allegations.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who belonged to PML-N, had resigned from his post four months ahead of the completion of his tenure. Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation spokesman had confirmed receiving the resignation from the mayor, however, he had expressed his unawareness regarding the reasons behind the move.

