ECP announces schedule for by-polls on Mayor Islamabad seat  

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a schedule for by-elections on the seat of Mayor Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on October 06 resigned from his post, months after he was restored by the Islamabad High Court after being suspended over corruption allegations.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who belongs to PML-N, resigned from his post four months ahead of the completion of his tenure. Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation spokesman confirmed receiving the resignation from the mayor, however, he expressed his unawareness regarding the reasons behind the move.

The polling for the vacant seat of Mayor Islamabad would be held on December 28, the ECP said while further announcing district election commissioner Islamabad as returning officer for the polls and regional election commissioner as deputy returning officer.

The district and session judge Islamabad (West) is appointed as an appellate authority.

Announcing the schedule for the polls, the ECP said that a public notice for nominations would be advertised on December 09 and the candidates could obtain the papers by December 11.

The objections on nomination papers could be submitted by December 14 and the scrutiny process of the papers would be held on December 16.

Read More: Islamabad mayor suspended over corruption allegations

The appeals against the scrutiny could be filed by December 17 and the nomination papers could be withdrawn by December 21, the election commission said.

The election body said that the symbols for candidates would be allotted on December 22 as the polling process is scheduled for December 28.

Comments

comments